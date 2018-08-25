Heads of GHMC, HMDA and HMWS&SB reshuffled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government started reshuffling of IAS officers starting with three officials on Friday. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority commissioner T Chiranjeevulu was transferred and posted as commissioner and inspector-general of registration and stamps department, relieving Vakati Karuna of the full additional charge (FAC) she is holding.

GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy was transferred and posted as metropolitan commissioner of HMDA. M Dana Kishore, MD of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board was transferred and posted as commissioner of GHMC.

When the election schedule is announced, officers serving in the same place for three years or more will be transferred and new officers will be appointed. For some districts, there are no IAS officers as collectors or joint collectors and IAS officers are likely to be posted to those districts.