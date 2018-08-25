Hyderabad High Court dismisses plea against induction of guest lecturers in colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed challenging the decision of the Telangana government to induct ‘guest lecturers’ in various government junior colleges of the state for the present academic year.

“The government ought not to have resorted to the system of appointing Guest Faculty on academic year basis and ought to have made regular recruitment on a permanent basis. But, however, any impediment in inducting Guest Faculty would have an adverse impact on the students prosecuting their respective courses at Intermediate Educational level and, therefore, Court is not examining the desirability of Guest Lecturer system in the present case and leaves it to the State to take appropriate steps to fill all posts of Lecturers on permanent basis and to dispense with Guest Faculty”, the Court observed.

While dismissing the petition filed by Yakub Pasha and 56 others who were working as junior lecturers from various districts of the state, Justice Naveen Rao granted liberty to the petitioners, who were not selected for granting renewal of guest faculty assignment for the academic year 2018-19, to make applications to the commissioner of collegiate education for the purpose. The judge made it clear to the said commissioner to take appropriate decision in three weeks by taking into consideration the petitioners’ grievances and inform the same to the latter.

The petitioners’ challenged the proceedings of the commissioner of intermediate education issued on July 25 this year to the extent of not providing for engaging the existing guest faculty. Petitioners seek automatic renewal without subjecting them to any selection process.

The government counsel submitted that the selection process was already completed. Approximately 70 percent of the existing ‘guest lecturers’, who included some of the petitioners, were again selected for granting renewal of Guest Faculty assignment for the next academic session. Therefore the petitioners’ contention that there was an attempt to throw out the existing guest faculty and induct freshers merits no consideration.

After hearing both sides, the judge found that the petitioners were engaged as Guest Faculty and that the latter’s assignment was for the academic session.