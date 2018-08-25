IAS officer gets one-month jail term in contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unhappy with the action of an IAS officer for willful violation of the court order, Justice P Naveen Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday sentenced IAS officer K Siva Kumar Naidu, the then joint collector and additional district magistrate of Mahabubnagar, to one month simple imprisonment along with a fine of `2,000 to the court in a contempt case.

The judge was passing this order in a contempt case filed by A Bachaiah alias Buchaiah, retired government servant, seeking to punish the respondent officer for gross violation and willful disobedience of the order passed earlier by the court.

As for the case, the petitioner obtained permission for conversion of his agriculture lands, situated at Mahabubnagar district, to non-agricultural purpose under the NALA Act, 2006 and paid conversion fee for the subject property of 11,585 square yards. Further, he got the property regularised on payment of necessary charges and also got approval from the deputy director of town and country planning, Hyderabad and got building permission in January 2016 for construction of Kalyana mandapam in the subject property and started construction of it. On receiving a complaint the then joint collector Siva Kumar Naidu has granted stay on the legitimate construction of the building.

Aggrieved with the same, the petitioner moved the High Court challenging the joint collector’s order. On August 29 last year, the Court granted interim relief to him by staying the order of the joint collector. When the petitioner proceeded with the said construction, on September 16 last year the joint collector passed the impugned order directing the concerned circle inspector to imprison Buchaiah for a period of two months and 29 days for allegedly violating the order passed by him earlier.

He was arrested and confined to civil imprisonment. On September 22, a portion of the wall constructed in the said function hall was demolished as per order joint collector’s order. In November he filed the contempt case seeking to punish the concerned authorities under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 for gross violation and willful disobedience of the orders passed by the court earlier.

Taking a serious view at wilful disobedience of the court order, Justice Naveen Rao sentenced the above IAS officer to simple imprisonment. Besides, the judge directed the State government to pay ` 50,000 to the petitioner for sending him to prison.