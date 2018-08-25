TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy holds meet with booth heads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With TRS generating much political heat in the last two days, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy hurriedly convened a teleconference with Congress booth committee presidents on Friday in order to prepare them for the next Assembly elections.

“Elections may be held any time,” the PCC chief said during the interaction with around 20,000 booth committee presidents in two spells. “There is an anti-incumbency wave in the state. The people are disgusted with the TRS. We have to highlight the misdeeds of the TRS in the public,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. Uttam said that if the booth committee presidents worked hard at the ground level, strong foundation would be laid for the party.

He told the booth committee leaders that if they worked hard, the victory of the party was certain. “I am confident that the Congress will come to power in the next elections,” the PCC chief exuded confidence.

He alleged that TRS hoodwinked public and failed to implement any assurances.