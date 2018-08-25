TRS MP K Kavitha trying to occupy college land: Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP state committee member D Aravind alleged on Friday that TRS leader and MP K Kavitha and her supporters were trying to occupy two acres of land that belongs to a women’s college in Nizamabad town.

Aravind said: “Collector Dr Yogitha Rana received a complaint from the college committee regarding the issue and suspended one VRO. She then asked higher officials against a local MRO.

Officials even lodged a complaint in three town police station and police issued FIR, but they did not take up any investigation.”

He alleged that TRS leaders had used their political clout to get Yogitha Rana and the MRO transferred from the district. He added: “Kavitha is behind this and she supported the local corporator involved in the scam.”