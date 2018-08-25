Home States Telangana

TRS MP K Kavitha trying to occupy college land: Telangana BJP

BJP state committee member D Aravind alleged on Friday that TRS leader and MP K Kavitha and her supporters were trying to occupy two acres of land that belongs to a women’s college in Nizamabad town.

Published: 25th August 2018

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's dughter and TRS MP K Kavitha.

By Express News Service

Aravind said: “Collector Dr Yogitha Rana received a complaint from the college committee regarding the issue and suspended one VRO. She then asked higher officials against a local MRO.  

Officials even lodged a complaint in three town police station and police issued FIR, but they did not take up any investigation.”   

He alleged that TRS leaders had used their political clout to get Yogitha Rana and the MRO transferred from the district. He added: “Kavitha is behind this and she supported the local corporator involved in the scam.”

K Kavitha

