Home States Telangana

TRS will win 100 seats in 2019 polls, says KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao held a meeting with GHMC leaders for making arrangements for the ensuing TRS public meeting in Kongarkalan.

Published: 25th August 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “We will hit a century in next Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” declared IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, while addressing the city leaders of the pink party on Friday.

Rama Rao held a meeting with GHMC leaders for making arrangements for the ensuing TRS public meeting in Kongarkalan. Addressing the party leaders, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would win 100 Assembly seats in the next elections.

While listing out the various sops announced by the Chief Minister earlier in the day,  Rama Rao said that the usage of electric gadgets increased in the houses of SCs and STs. That was why the free power usage too was increased from the present 50 units to 101 units per month, he said. He said that the wages of Imams were hiked and the temple priests would get salaries on par with other government employees. “Our government is taking care of the welfare of all the sections,” Rama Rao said. This was because of the noble thoughts of the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said. Coming down heavily on Congress party and AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said that the TRS would emerge victorious in the next elections.

“Rahul Gandhi talks of family rule in TRS. Can Rahul Gandhi talk of family rule? Right from Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi were in Congress. Even the devils preaching gospels will shy over Rahul Gandhi talking about KCR’s family rule. If the word Gandhi is removed from Rahul’s name, I wonder whether he would have found a place in Congress party,” Rama Rao remarked.

He recalled that all the sections of the people on Hyderabad including Andhra settlers, Malayalis, Marwadis and others were living peacefully in the last four years. “There are no curfews and there is no law and order problem in Hyderabad for the last four years,” Rama Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana IT Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat