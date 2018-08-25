TRS will win 100 seats in 2019 polls, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “We will hit a century in next Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” declared IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, while addressing the city leaders of the pink party on Friday.

Rama Rao held a meeting with GHMC leaders for making arrangements for the ensuing TRS public meeting in Kongarkalan. Addressing the party leaders, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would win 100 Assembly seats in the next elections.

While listing out the various sops announced by the Chief Minister earlier in the day, Rama Rao said that the usage of electric gadgets increased in the houses of SCs and STs. That was why the free power usage too was increased from the present 50 units to 101 units per month, he said. He said that the wages of Imams were hiked and the temple priests would get salaries on par with other government employees. “Our government is taking care of the welfare of all the sections,” Rama Rao said. This was because of the noble thoughts of the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said. Coming down heavily on Congress party and AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said that the TRS would emerge victorious in the next elections.

“Rahul Gandhi talks of family rule in TRS. Can Rahul Gandhi talk of family rule? Right from Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi were in Congress. Even the devils preaching gospels will shy over Rahul Gandhi talking about KCR’s family rule. If the word Gandhi is removed from Rahul’s name, I wonder whether he would have found a place in Congress party,” Rama Rao remarked.

He recalled that all the sections of the people on Hyderabad including Andhra settlers, Malayalis, Marwadis and others were living peacefully in the last four years. “There are no curfews and there is no law and order problem in Hyderabad for the last four years,” Rama Rao said.