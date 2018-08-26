Congress will win 75 seats: TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that the Congress could easily win 75 Assembly seats in the next elections. “If the elections are held in December or at any other time, the Congress will win 75 seats,” he told reporters here on Saturday. Pooh-poohing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that the TRS would win 100 seats, Uttam quipped: “Did the CM conduct his survey in Telangana or some other state?” The PCC chief termed the TRS’ ‘Pragathi Nivedena’ meeting as ‘Dopidi Nivedana’ meeting.

There was no progress in the state in the last four years. “Why is the TRS holding such a meeting without achieving any progress in the state in the last four years,” he wondered. He said that the Congress would release a manifesto for each Assembly segment, apart from a combined manifesto for the state. Uttam also expressed doubts over KCR’s meeting with Modi. “If Modi agreed to holding early polls in the state, why did Rao again call on Modi?” the PCC chief asked.

He, however, said that they were ready for elections at any time. He said that the party would conduct a survey and later the party would decide the candidates. The PCC chief assured the state government employees that the Congress would scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and reintroduce the old pension scheme. He demanded that the state government should announce pay revision to four lakh government teachers immediately.

No leaders from Telugu states in Cong committees

Hyderabad: AICC president Rahul Gandhi neglected Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again when he constituted three crucial committee for next Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Rahul constituted three committees for 2019 elections — Core Group Committee with nine leaders, Manifesto Committee with 19 leaders and Publicity Committee with 13 leaders.

However, no prominent leader from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana found place in the key committees. AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot released the details of the committees on Saturday. It may be recalled here that the Rahul Gandhi did not choose a single leader from AP and Telangana when he constituted the jumbo Congress Working Committee (CWC) in July.