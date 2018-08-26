Home States Telangana

Each Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA given 1 cr in meet: Congress

State Congress leaders levelled serious allegations against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) saying that every TRS MLA, who attended Friday’s TRSLP meeting, got `1 crore in a sealed box. 

Published: 26th August 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Congress leaders levelled serious allegations against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) saying that every TRS MLA, who attended Friday’s TRSLP meeting, got 1 crore in a sealed box. A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that around 100 crores were distributed in a single day on Friday among TRS MLAs.

Claiming that some TRS MLAs revealed the same to him, Revanth demanded a probe by Intelligence agencies. He alleged that the high command for TRS was BJP, and TRS was nothing but BJP Telangana unit. On the proposed Pragathi Nivedana meeting on September 2 in Kongarkalan, Revanth said that mobilising 25 lakh people was impossible.

The TRS required 2 lakh vehicles for mobilising 25 lakh people and also required 400 crores for conducting such a huge meeting. He dared TRS leader KT Rama Rao to put a check-post to observe whether 25,000 people would come from Sircilla to Kongarkalan meeting or not. Opposition leader in the State Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that such payment was against the Election Commission rules.

The TRS leaders should spell out the source of `2,000 crore election fund, he demanded. He said that they would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission on the issue.

