Home States Telangana

Gadar to take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel?

The Opposition parties are contemplating to field balladeer Gadar against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in 2019 Assembly elections.

Published: 26th August 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition parties are contemplating to field balladeer Gadar against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in 2019 Assembly elections. If there is a consensus among them, Gadar will be fielded as a united Opposition candidate against the TRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao.

Giving credence to this, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said here on Saturday that discussions to field Gadar against Rao were going on.  He did not rule out the possibility of Gadar taking on Rao in Gajwel in next elections.

Gadar after snapping ties with the banned Maoist party has been trying to enter into active politics and at one stage even thought of floating his own party. When contacted by Express, Gadar said: “I will act as per the wishes of  Telangana people.’’  He, however, refused to answer more questions stating that he was a new entrant to politics.

The 69-year-old Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gadar, is a poet and revolutionary Telugu balladeer.

Hyderabad: He led the cultural wing of Naxalites for several years. Vittal Rao, who belongs to weaker section, adopted the name Gadar, as a tribute to the pre-independence Gadar party which opposed British colonial rule in Punjab during the 1910s.

According to analysts, as Gadar represents the weaker sections, even the Bahujan Left Front floated recently in the state with several Left parties too would back Gadar in the Assembly elections. Incidentally, Gadar’s native Toopran mandal falls in Gajwel Assembly segment. If Gadar is fielded as a joint Opposition candidate, he would mainly bank on issues like submergence of five villages under Kondapoccham and Mallanna Sagar reservoir and others.

If all the Opposition parties and Gadar agrees to the proposal, the Congress will have a strong candidate against Chandrasekhar Rao. So far, the name of Vonteru Pratap Reddy is being tipped as next Congress candidate in Gajwel. Pratap Reddy joined Congress after he was defeated as a TDP candidate in the hands of Rao in 2014 elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao CM Chandrasekhar Rao KCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5