Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC refuses to pass order on staff headquarters issue

Hyderabad High Court has made it clear that it was for the Telangana government to take this issue into consideration and pass requisite directions to regulate due functioning of the executive.

Published: 26th August 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to pass an order directing the state government employees to stay in headquarters where they were posted and be available to the people to address their issues, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has made it clear that it was for the Telangana government to take this issue into consideration and pass requisite directions to regulate due functioning of the executive.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was passing this order recently in a PIL case based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Y Thippa Reddy, president of Atmakur Bar association in Wanaparthy, seeking directions to the state chief secretary to direct the officers to stay at headquarters and maintain time sense in their respective offices.

The petitioner advocate, in his letter, stated that the doctors in primary health centres, the tahsildars, mandal development officers, agriculture officers, school headmasters, engineers, veterinary doctors, sub-registrars and other mandal officers were not residing at the mandal headquarters, but were living at the district headquarters or nearby cities.

He said that these employees were attending to the offices daily by travelling about 50 to 100 kilometres and thereby getting tired and taking rest for one hour and as such, they were available to the public only after 12 noon and leaving the office before 4 pm.  When the matter came up for hearing, the bench reminded that the Rules were in place to deal with the issues raised by the petitioner. In fact, the matter in issue was entirely within the domain of governance,  the bench observed and disposed of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5