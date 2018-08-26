Hyderabad marathon to see several newcomers this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis have put on their running shoes yet again as the Airtel Hyderabad Marathon kicks off on Sunday.

The full marathon, which is one of the largest and most participated marathon events in the city, would see several new additions this year.

A highlight of this year would be 20 monks participating for the full and half marathons. Also attracting attention this year would be on nonagenarian Ramachandra Reddy, who at 94, would be running his 5th edition, participating in the 10k run.

This year’s marathon is also special for the city in terms of participation, as every Indian State, except for Meghalaya, would be represented in the run. Over 20 countries would also be participating in the various categories of 5k, 10k, 21k, 42k.

“This year has been extra special because we have got a tremendous support from the city administration. It is only getting bigger and better,” said Abhijeet Magnurkar, race Director.