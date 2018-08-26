KCR meets Prime Minister Modi amid talk of early elections, gets ‘favourable nod’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of talks of ruling TRS going for early polls to Assembly, the meeting between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday assumed significance. It was a 20-minute one-on-one meeting and the details could not be obtained immediately.

However, sources in the TRS told Express that Rao got a ‘favourable nod’ from the Prime Minister for going to early polls to the Assembly. The details of this ‘favourable-nod’ by the Prime Minister would be known depending on the next move Rao would take after his return from Delhi.

According to sources, Rao requested the Prime Minister to clear the New Zonal Bill immediately and send the same for the assent of the President. The Chief Minister reportedly requested the Prime Minister that the Bill may be cleared in the next one week.

The plans before the TRS supremo was that once the Zonal Bill gets the nod from the President this week, the State government may issue notification for the recruitment of 9,355 posts of junior panchayat secretaries. The finance department had already accorded permission for filling these posts on August 23 and the official machinery is waiting for the new zonal system to recruit these posts.

The State government has decided to appoint one village secretary to all the villages including the 500 populated newly created panchayats. If the President nod is given to the new zonal system this week, the Chief Minister is likely to announce massive recruitment plans in the proposed “Pragathi Nivedana” meeting on September 2.