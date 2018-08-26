Manjeera water supply suspended for six days in Sangareddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Manjeera water supply has been suspended for the past six days in Sangareddy town where the district administration and collector reside. When municipal commissioner Prasada Rao was questioned on the issue, he said that the water level had drastically fallen in Manjeera reservoir and that he had written to irrigation department officials ten days ago for the release of water, but there has been no response.

When the issue was raised with Singur project supervising engineer Mahipal Reddy, he said that they needed permission from the government for the release of water to downstream. He added that they too had written to the government and were waiting for the reply. Only when we get the permission, water will be released from Singur project, Reddy said.

He said that they had received a request for the release of water from Sangareddy municipal officials and Hyderabad Metro water chief general manager.

Currently, 7.6 tmcft of water is available at Singur project, Mahipal Reddy said. People of district headquarters Sangareddy have been facing severe water problems for the last five days.

Municipal commissioner Prasad Rao said that they were taking measures to draw water from Mission Bhagiratha pipelines and the issue would be solved in a day. Manjeera reservoir pumps 35 million gallons of water every day to Hyderabad and for the last five days, 30 million gallons of water was being pumped, said officials.