Nagarjuna Sagar Project sees drop in inflows, stops short from brimming

Though, it required 55 tmcft for Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to get filled, the inflows into the project were suddenly dropped to 1.2 lakh cusecs on Saturday.

Published: 26th August 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Nagarjuna Sagar Project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though it required 55 tmcft for Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to get filled, the inflows into the project were suddenly dropped to 1.2 lakh cusecs on Saturday.

The officials, however, stated that they were expecting some more water in the first week of September.  As against the full storage capacity of 312.05 tmcft, the NSP had the current storage of 257.58 tmcft at 6 pm on Saturday. The outflows from Almatti were 1.15 lakh cusecs. Srisailam dam was getting 1.91 lakh cusecs.

