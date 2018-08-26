Need more godowns as TS poised to become rice bowl of country: Irrigation minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Opposition Congress was trying to politicise the non-release of water from Sriram Sagar project (SRSP) to farmers, but the “rain god” thought otherwise.

Participating in the State Warehousing Corporation’s diamond jubilee celebrations here on Saturday, the minister said: “By god’s grace, we have suddenly received good inflows into SRSP and water has been released for agriculture needs. The rain god too is upset with the current politics in the state. That is why the rain god gave sufficient water this year too.”

Harish Rao claimed that with the implementation of schemes like 24X7 power supply, Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima, the farmers’ suicides in the state decreased considerably. There was no shortage of seeds and fertilisers for farmers in the last four years of TRS rule in the state, he said.

The capacity of godowns in the state too increased from 10.64 lakh tonnes to 21.12 lakh tonnes in the last four years. The state warehousing corporation godowns stood in first place in the country, with 100 per cent occupancy, he added. Harish Rao said that there was a need to increase the capacity of the godowns, as the state was expected to receive huge foodgrains in future due to the construction of various new irrigation projects.

“Golden era will begin for farmers as Telangana will become rice bowl for the country,” Harish Rao said. He announced that the government would fill up vacant posts in the Warehousing Corporation soon. Warehousing Corporation chairman M Samuel and other officials were present.