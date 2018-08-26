Six immigrants from UAE to return home to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after NRI Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao urged immigrants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to come back home, six Telangana residents are set to return to the state from the middle-eastern country on Sunday after availing the recently-launched Amnesty 2018 programme in the country.

Rajam Kailotu and Mohan Kelopth from Rajanna Sircilla, and Nizamabad residents Govardhan Bhukyam,

Mahipaul Malavath Bharath Kumar Mangalapalli and Rathan Ambgoth, are set to land at Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport in Hyderabad. NRI Department officials have directed airport protocol authorities to receive them arrange transportation for them to their respective native places.

Under the Amnesty Period, launched on August 1, UAE is granting exit permits to immigrants who wish to leave the country and regularise residence of those staying illegally. It also helps people whose passports have been confiscated by their kafeels (sponsors).

On Monday, Rao had appealed to immigrants to avail the scheme and return to the country. The NRI department also addressed a fax message to the Consulate General of India in Dubai, and Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi to facilitate such immigrants when approached.

Nine immigrants from state trapped in Malaysia to return

Following the intervention of NRI Affairs minister KT Rama Rao, nine immigrants from the state who were trapped in Malaysia for months, are set to return to India on Sunday. The immigrants, most of them who had gone to Malaysia two months ago, were cheated by local agents on the pretext of securing good jobs in Malaysia. They were asked to pay a lump sum by an agent, who sent them to the country.

However, upon reaching they were kicked out of the promised job and had no job or money since. According to a press note from the NRI Affairs Department, one Thirupathi Saidam of the Malaysia Telangana Association rescued the nine and shifted them to High Commission of India’s deportation centre. They have been there for the last 20 days with food and accommodation. KTR coordinated with High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur for their immediate repatriation.