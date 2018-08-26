Stop web counselling for medical colleges: Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Saturday demanded that the state government stop the web counselling for admissions into medical colleges until it receives the detailed Supreme Court order on GO 550. Sravan welcomed the SC order given on Friday staying the High Court verdict which scrapped the implementation of Clause 5.2 of GO 550.

As per GO RT 550 issued on July 30, 2001, open category seats were to be filled first based on merit, irrespective of the reservation category. Dasoju alleged that the SC order was delayed due to the lethargic attitude of TRS government in filing the counter and fighting against this malafide case.

“This shows the KCR government’s lack of interest in the educational empowerment of SC, ST and BC communities,” Sravan alleged.