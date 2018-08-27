1.78 lakh candidates take Stipendiary Cadet Trainee , Sub Inspector exams in Telangana State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA/ KARIMNAGAR/ ADILABAD: The preliminary written test for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) and Sub Inspector (SI) of Police was held across the State today. At least 1,78,010 candidates appeared for the test, while 1,88,482 candidates had registered their applications.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao said that the preliminary written test was conducted smoothly. “Preliminary key for the test will be made available on the official website www.tslprb.in from August 27. Candidates may submit objections, if any, on preliminary key to the e-mail ID keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com from their registered email IDs, latest by 5 pm on August 29,’’ he said. The test was conducted in 339 examination centres, in Hyderabad and the headquarters of the erstwhile districts in Telangana.

In Nalgonda, about 16,168 candidates appeared across the 42 examination centres at the district headquarters out of the total 16,694 candidates who had applied. Meanwhile, the exams were held in 38 centres across the district of Karimnagar. 16 centres were arranged across Adilabad district headquarters for the examination.