Home States Telangana

1.78 lakh candidates take Stipendiary Cadet Trainee , Sub Inspector exams in Telangana State

The preliminary written test for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) and Sub Inspector (SI) of Police was held across the State today.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

A candidate, along with her mother, is seen weeping and requesting police to allow her inside the examination centre for preliminary SI test, after she was delayed by one minute, in Nalgonda on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA/ KARIMNAGAR/ ADILABAD: The preliminary written test for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) and Sub Inspector (SI) of Police was held across the State today. At least 1,78,010 candidates appeared for the test, while 1,88,482 candidates had registered their applications.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao said that the preliminary written test was conducted smoothly. “Preliminary key for the test will be made available on the official website www.tslprb.in from August 27. Candidates may submit objections, if any, on preliminary key to the e-mail ID keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com from their registered email IDs, latest by 5 pm on August 29,’’ he said.  The test was conducted in 339 examination centres, in Hyderabad and the headquarters of the erstwhile districts in Telangana.

In Nalgonda, about 16,168 candidates appeared across the 42 examination centres at the district headquarters out of the total 16,694 candidates who had applied. Meanwhile, the exams were held in 38 centres across the district of Karimnagar. 16 centres were arranged across Adilabad district headquarters for the examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sub Inspector Stipendiary Cadet Trainee VV Srinivasa Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6