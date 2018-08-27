Congress bosses in Dilli, our boss is in galli, says IT minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Why is the Congress jittery about early polls?’ This was the question that IT minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday posed to the ‘grand old party’. The minister was on a visit to Kongarakalan, the site of the TRS’ mega public meeting ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha’. Speaking to media persons, he criticised the party for being controlled by ‘bosses’ who were not in the State but by its high command in Delhi. “Their bosses are in Dilli (Delhi), but our boss is in the galli(street) of Telangana,” he said emphatically.

Rao said that the government had won the hearts and minds of the people development works and that they were, once again, seeking their blessings through Pragathi Nivedhana. “We went from being the best agitators to being the best administrators under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the next five years too, Telangana will move ahead on all fronts,” he said. When asked about clarity on early polls, on which the government has kept the whole State guessing for quite a while now, Rao instead chose to ask why parties like Congress were getting jittery with the idea of it. “Let us go to the people who are the real bosses in a democracy, the same people that are with us and have rejected the Congress,” he said.

Rs 2 lakh to attend from Hyderabad

Rao said that 2 to 3 lakh people were being mobilized from the Greater Hyderabad region alone and as many as 15 new roads were being laid to reach the venue. “We have chosen Sunday (September 2) as it will be holiday for schools and offices. Even the venue is far from the city and this will ensure that people are not inconvenienced. We are also arranging vehicles and RTC buses for those who wish to attend,’’ he said. Rao discussed the arrangements with the party leaders, police and other officials who accompanied him to the venue. He later instructed police officials to prepare a route map which could be used to reach the location with ease. “Ensure that people coming from the Outer Ring Road do not face any problems and get stuck in traffic jams,” he told them.

Danam sings paeans of KCR

Former minister and TRS leader Danam Nagendar said that the chief minister was implementing various welfare schemes for people belonging to backward castes. ‘’Whenever elections are held, TRS will win 100 seats,’’ he said, reiterating what many TRS leaders have been saying of late.

‘KLIS being built citing bogus data’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the government was constructing the Kaleshwaram Project based on a bogus Detailed Project Report. Reddy said that the very foundation of argument of shifting the project from Tummadihatti to Medigadda was wrong and it was done with some ulterior motives. He called the project a ‘huge mistake’ worth `1 lakh crore.