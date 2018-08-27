Denied scholarship, local doctor comes to student’s aid in Ontario

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: With high hopes on receiving scholarship from government for pursuing higher studies in Canada, Bandra Ramaiah belonging to Medipalli village went for clinical research in Fleming college Sutherland campus, Ontario.

However, with the government failing to meet his expectations, Ramaiah failed to pay his semester examination fees and took up a part time job to compensate for the same. Learning upon his grievances, social activists and local doctor from Jagtial Allala Srinivas Reddy came forward to help him pursue his dreams. The doctor handed over a cheque of Rs1 lakh to Ramaiah’s parents.

Doctor Srinivas said that he wanted to see Ramaiah as a great scientist and requested the state government not to neglect such bright students.