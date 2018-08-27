Hyderabad police commissioner transfers eight inspectors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after senior officials from Director General of Police (DGP) office issued a circular to all superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) to transfer inspector and above rank of officers, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has initiated the process in the city.

The inspectors and above rank officers, working in same place for last three years, would be transferred. As per guidelines given by the Chief Office, the police establishment board of Hyderabad city police have convened a meeting on August 25 and issued orders in transferring eight inspectors. Of the eight inspectors, three were promoted as deputy superintendent of police (DSPs) and attached to North and East Zones.