K Chandrasekhar Rao is closer to Narendra Modi than even Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to be closer to prime minister Narendra Modi than BJP president Amit Shah is, Congress Legislature Party deputy leader T Jeevan Reddy has remarked.

Reddy said here on Sunday that the unemployed in the state had been in despair for the last four years as the TRS government failed to fill two lakh vacant government jobs.

The chief minister took up the new zonal system only to get the centre’s approval for the creation of new districts, he said and expressed his disapproval of KCR’s plan to construct a new Secretariat in Bison Polo grounds in Secunderabad.