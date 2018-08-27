Home States Telangana

Mere preparation for committing murder won’t attract Sec 307 of Indian Penal Code

Mere preparation for committing a murder would not suffice to attract Section 307 of IPC which prescribes punishment for an attempt to murder a person.

HYDERABAD: Mere preparation for committing a murder would not suffice to attract Section 307 of IPC which prescribes punishment for an attempt to murder a person. Prosecution for the offence under this section cannot be sustained if the accused did not go ahead with committing any act in the execution of his/her intention.

There should be an act done by the accused which shall make him or her guilty of the offence under the Section. Unless there is some overt act on the part of the accused, to forward his intention to commit murder, Section 307 does not get attracted.  In a petition before the Hyderabad High Court, the petitioners-accused sought quashing of the proceedings against them before the Cyberabad metropolitan magistrate at LB Nagar in the city.

They were booked for the offences alleged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 442, 448 and 452 (punishment for house trespass) and 506  (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

According to the complainant, all the accused suddenly barged on the main door of his house, hit the door with rods and sticks and created a huge galata using abusive language. Fearing for their lives, the complainant and his family members did not open the door. The accused deliberately committed criminal trespass and also attempted to kill him. The accused also criminally intimidated the neighbours with dire consequences. At the same time, the accused, in a drunken state, caught hold of the watchman, whipped out a revolver and threatened to kill him. A case was registered based on his private complaint seeking prosecution of the accused for the offences under the above sections of IPC and the case proceedings were before the trial court.

Aggrieved by the same, the accused moved the High Court contending that they did not enter the house of the complainant but were only standing on the main road and banging the door. They did not commit any act which would take them within the purview of Sections 307, 442 and 448 of IPC, they contended.
On the other hand, the counsel for the complainant urged the court to look at the nature of the offence and the outrageous behaviour of the accused that was reflected by the allegations, in order to permit the prosecution to go on, in respect of the offences under Sections 307, 442 and 448. He contended that had he opened the door, the accused would have entered the house and committed the murder.

Justice T Rajani said that as the complainant did not open the door, the acts of the accused stopped short of any act which would fall within the purview of Section 307. It cannot be said that the accused committed the offence under Section 307. Mere preparation for the offence would not suffice to attract this section. As per the evidence available to the court, the intention of the accused was not to kill the neighbour and watchman but only to terrorise them to see that they do not come in their way of reaching the house.

Therefore, their prosecution for an offence under Section 307 cannot be sustained, she noted.
With regard to the offences under Sections 442, 448 and 452, the judge said that proceedings under these sections can be permitted since the apartment was under the complainant’s occupation. So also Section 506 wherein there were threats that were made against the complainant and the watchman, the allegations in the complaint would satisfy the requirements of Section 503 (criminal intimidation), which is punishable under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). So far as the offence under Section 307, the judge allowed the proceedings to go on for the offences under Sections 442, 448 and 452 IPC.

