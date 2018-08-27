Nagarjuna Sagar Project gets moderate inflows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The deficit in Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) was just 50 tmcft (one thousand million cubic feet) on Sunday. However, the inflows into NSP were moderate and recorded as 73,448 cusecs(cubic feet per second).

As against its full reservoir storage of 312.05 tmcft, the NSP had 262.09 tmcft at 6 pm on Sunday. The storage in NSP on August 1 was just 137 tmcft and in the last 26 days, the project received almost 125 tmcft. The flows from Almatti were recorded as 1.35 lakh cusecs and flows from Tungabhadra were 32,245 cusecs.

eanwhile, at Srisailam, the reservoir recorded an inflow of 88,173 cusecs and outflows of 1,01,411. The current storage level of the reservoir was recorded at 205.35 tmcft, only a little shorter than its full storage level of 215.81 tmcft.