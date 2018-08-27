Home States Telangana

Nagarjuna Sagar Project gets moderate inflows

The storage in NSP on August 1 was just 137 tmcft and in the last 26 days, the project received almost 125 tmcft.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Nagarjuna Sagar project. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The deficit in Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) was just 50 tmcft (one thousand million cubic feet) on Sunday. However, the inflows into NSP were moderate and recorded as 73,448 cusecs(cubic feet per second).

As against its full reservoir storage of 312.05 tmcft, the NSP had 262.09 tmcft at 6 pm on Sunday. The storage in NSP on August 1 was just 137 tmcft and in the last 26 days, the project received almost 125 tmcft. The flows from Almatti were recorded as 1.35 lakh cusecs and flows from Tungabhadra were 32,245 cusecs.

eanwhile, at Srisailam, the reservoir recorded an inflow of 88,173 cusecs and outflows of 1,01,411. The current storage level of the reservoir was recorded at 205.35 tmcft, only a little shorter than its full storage level of 215.81 tmcft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar Project Almatti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6