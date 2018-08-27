Revanth Reddy to contest from his stronghold Kodangal

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Congress leader Revanth Reddy on Sunday ended speculation about where he would contest the upcoming elections, whenever they are held, from Kodangal constituency. It had been speculated for a while that Reddy would contest elections from Jadcherla constituency but he declared that he would not move from his power base at Kondangal where he had made his bones with TDP almost a decade ago in 2009.

The firebrand Congressman took the opportunity to launch another attack on health minister Laxma Reddy, a TRS MLA from Jadcherla, saying that it was up to the people to decide if they wanted to keep him as their leader. “The people of Jadcherla gave Laxma Reddy and opportunity to serve them, but after winning the elections he is in the business of real estate rather than public service,” he remarked. He also questioned the idea of a minister using government cars and allowances while being a ‘real estate broker’.

Reddy said that KCR had ignored the people that fought in the Telangana movement and added that the chief minister should name the public meeting, scheduled on September 2 next month on the outskirts of Hyderabad, as ‘KCR Avedhana Sabha’ instead of ‘Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha’. “In fact, why is he even conducting this meeting in an urban area. If he is confident, he should do this in a village and take honest opinions from the people,” he said.