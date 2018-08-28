Breathalyser issue: Cops blame Osmania General Hospital doctor now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A day after a youngster Syed Zaheeruddin Quadri alleged that he was falsely booked for drunken driving, Hyderabad city traffic police on Monday chose to blame a medical officer of Osmania General Hospital for giving a ‘’false report’’ that he was not drunk and sought action against him. The traffic police said they were confident that the breath analysers cannot go wrong.

On Monday, ACP (Traffic) Anil Kumar wrote to OGH Superintendent seeking action against the medical officer. It may be mentioned here that on Saturday night, Quadri lodged a complaint with police after he was booked for drunken driving by traffic cops. Following this he was taken to OGH for blood test and report came negative.

Finding fault with medical officer who certified that Quadri was not drunk, Anil Kumar wrote to OGH defending authenticity of breath analyser used for testing Quadri, that it is supplied by the company Ganm (India) Impex, New Delhi, which is tested by Associated Electronics Research Foundation laboratory, a NABL accredited lab monitored by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, GoI.

“In the hospital, Medical Officers did not follow due process to declare whether he is under influence of Alcohol or not?” said Kumar. “We strongly condemn rumours roaming in some groups of WhatsApp and other Social media Apps including Facebook and Twitter,” Kumar added.