Constitute new tribunal to resolve Krishna water dispute: Telangana to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The state government wanted the Central government to constitute a new tribunal to resolve the Krishna water dispute among all the stakeholder states. “The Krishna water dispute issues should be referred to the tribunal under Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISWR), 1956 Act,” the state government demanded.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Union Minister of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Monday and submitted a letter to this effect.

“In accordance with the provisions under section 3 of the ISWR, the State government requested the Water Resources Ministry in 2014 to refer the water dispute pertaining to Krishna water to a tribunal for adjudication.

However, instead of referring this matter to ISWR Act,the Central government extended the term of justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and referred the mater under section of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The provisions under section 89 of APAR are limited in scope and will not be able to do justice to the rightful claims of Telangana. It is, therefore, necessary that matter is referred to the Tribunal under ISWR Act,” the CM told the Union Minister.

In another letter, KCR told Gadkari that Telangana re-engineered Rajiv Dummugudem and Indira Sagar lift irrigation schemes and took up Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP). “The re-engineered Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (earlier known as Pranahitha-Chevella project) was declared as ongoing project by the Water Resources Ministry. The work on Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project has to be completed in a time-bound manner after obtaining the due statutory clearances. It is, therefore, requested that CWC may be appropriately directed to treat Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project too as an ongoing project,” the CM told Gadkari. The Chief Minister also submitted various letters with regard to the national highways to Gadkari, who is also Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping.

While thanking Gadkari for sanctioning projects worth Rs 2,635 crore during 2016-17 and Rs 3,030 crore during 2017-18 for improvement of National Highways, the Chief Minister said that during the current financial year the sanction ceiling was drastically reduced to Rs 353 crore to Telangana. “We have 5,600 km of NH network.

About, 2,000 km has been entrusted to NHAI for improvement to four lane standards and balance 3,600 km is with State PWD. With the above sanctions we could cover only about 1,000 km of the roads entrusted to State PWD, leaving about 2,600 km of NHs to be improved.

Enhance the sanction ceiling to Telangana from the present Rs 353 crore to at least Rs 3,000 crore during the current financial year and help in development of NH network in the new state,” Chandrasekhar Rao told Gadkari.