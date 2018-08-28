Home States Telangana

Didn’t ask for extra fees immediately: CBIT principal

The principal, however, assured that students who have financial issues or do not wish to pay the differential amount of Rs 86,500, should meet him and convey their grievances.

HYDERABAD: A day after the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), in Ghatkesar, rusticated 12 students and suspended 14 others for a period of 16 days and 11 days respectively, the principal has clarified that the disciplinary action was only on grounds of vandalism resorted by handful students.

“Contrary to what is being said, I wish to make it clear that the action is being taken only because some students disrupted an ongoing examination, tore question papers and disrupted classes,” said principal P Ravinder Reddy.

The principal, however, assured that students who have financial issues or do not wish to pay the differential amount of Rs 86,500, should meet him and convey their grievances. “ We are not against students. We will take their problems to the management. Till now we have not forced anyone to pay and all students were allowed to write exams,” said Reddy.

