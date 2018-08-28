Four men Vs 3,000 dogs: It’s a ‘wild dog chase’

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T Naresh, the father of two children, was making ends meet by working as a construction worker. His life came to an abrupt end after being hit by a biker, who was trying to escape from a pack of stray dogs chasing his vehicle. This is just one example of the seriousness of stray dog menace in various parts of Secunderabad Cantonment Board(SCB).

The SCB, on the other hand, does not seem to be serious about controlling the menace. For, it has hired just one ‘stray dog catching unit’ consisting of four people to handle more than 3,000 canines. Earlier SCB was completely dependent on GHMC to tackle the problem.

“My husband was visiting a shop in the area when a pack of stray dogs attacked a passing motorist. To escape from being bitten he raised the speed and in the melee he knocked down my husband,” says Naresh’s wife Anitha, a resident of Picket in SCB Ward-4. Naresh suffered serious head injuries and died instantly.

“My husband was a daily wage worker and our sole breadwinner,” says Anitha.“The negligence of SCB authorities is why my husband died.”

When contacted, an Elected member from the Ward-4, P Nalini Kiran admitted that the SCB has a serious stray dog menace. She said, “We have given many representations to SCB authorities on the issue of stray dogs but there has been no action. We will request authorities to give compensation and job to one of the family members of Naresh”.

M Devender, superintendent of Sanitation department, said that till now he did not receive any complaint regarding the accident. He said, “The team will catch stray dogs and take them to the veterinary hospital in Bollarum where they will be vaccinated, sterilized and dropped back as per rules.”