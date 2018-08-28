Fourteen-year-old 'missing’ girl found dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A 14-year-old girl who went missing after a morning walk at Meerpet on Sunday, was found dead under suspicious conditions a few metres from her residence on Monday.Sunday was the second day of Apuri Vyshnavi’s morning walk regimen. After returning home, she immediately left, never to come back again. While Meerpet police did not find any injury marks on her body, they haven’t ruled out foul play. Forensic experts have meanwhile found that the girl’s liver was enlarged, similar to those of persons addicted to alcohol. Their finding suggests that the girl could have been a chronic alcoholic.

No injury marks on body

According to police, Vyshnavi, the younger daughter of Prabhu, a daily labourer and Anasuya, a contract sanitation employee with GHMC, lived at Rajiv Gruha kalpa at Almasguda with her parents. She was class VIII student in the ZP high school at Jillelaguda. On Sunday, she went out for a morning walk and returned around 6 am. While on her way home, her mother Anasuya, who was leaving for work crossed her and told her not to go for morning walks from Sunday. Vyshnavi reasoned with her mother that she was following the regime in order to reduce weight.

When she didn’t return till late on Sunday, the family members started searching for her. Later, they lodged a missing complaint. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, residents found her body in an open field and alerted the police and her parents. As her clothes were wet, police initially suspected she could have died by drowning, and the body could have been dumped at the spot. However with no traces of water in her body, police ruled out drowning.

A Manmohan, Meerpet inspector, said, “Prima facie, a suspicious death case has been registered based on her mother’s complaint. We are probing all angles. Based on the autopsy report and other evidences, the investigation will proceed,” he said. Inquiries have revealed that the girl was irregular to school and was absent on Saturday too.

‘she Was a jovial girl’

Vyshnavi’s cousin Madhukar, to whom she tied rakhi every year, waited the whole day, but she did not turn up. Upon learning that she was missing, he joined her family members and searched for her. “Every year she used to tie rakhi to me. I waited till evening. Today, we found her body,” he said in a trembling voice. Remembered as a jovial girl by the residents, Vyshnavi was known for her helping nature,” said a neighbour