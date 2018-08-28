Hyderabad High Court reserves order on packaged water bottles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Making it clear that details of the manufacturer needed to be printed on the packaged water bottles to enable consumers to lodge complaints, if any, a division bench of the High Court on Monday reserved its order on the appeal filed by the Telangana government against the order of a single judge who allowed the petition of Himjal Beverages Pvt Ltd, Patancheru, Medak district which deals in packaged drinking water under the brand name ‘Kinley’.

While framing guidelines or laws on issue, the interests of unfortunate Indians who were consuming the water bottled by multi-national companies should be looked into, it observed. The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice SV Bhatt was dealing with the appeal over seizure of over one lakh water bottles of Kinley brand by legal metrology officials.

On April 24 officials seized over one lakh water bottles on the ground that they did not carry the required details for consumers to lodge complaints. Challenging it, Himjal approached the court contending that the authorities seized the bottles arbitrarily. The products were prepared and packed with utmost care and in conformity with laws, it contended.

Finding fault with the action of the authorities, the single judge allowed the company’s plea and ordered immediate release of the bottles. Aggrieved, the government filed an appeal before the bench. Assistant solicitor-general Lakshman, appearing for the central government, told the bench on Monday that it was mandatory to have required details printed on the water bottles and other products concerned to facilitate the consumer to lodge complaint, if any.

Senior counsel A Sudershan Reddy, appearing for the company, said details of the bottler and toll-free number were made available to the consumer. No other special details need to be printed for lodging complaint, if any.