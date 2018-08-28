Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court reserves order on packaged water bottles

While framing guidelines or laws on issue, the interests of unfortunate Indians who were consuming the water bottled by multi-national companies should be looked into, it observed.

Published: 28th August 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Making it clear that details of the manufacturer needed to be printed on the packaged water bottles to enable consumers to lodge complaints, if any, a division bench of the High Court on Monday reserved its order on the appeal filed by the Telangana government against the order of a single judge who allowed the petition of Himjal Beverages Pvt Ltd, Patancheru, Medak district which deals in packaged drinking water under the brand name ‘Kinley’.

While framing guidelines or laws on issue, the interests of unfortunate Indians who were consuming the water bottled by multi-national companies should be looked into, it observed. The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice SV Bhatt was dealing with the appeal over seizure of over one lakh water bottles of Kinley brand by legal metrology officials.

On April 24 officials seized over one lakh water bottles on the ground that they did not carry the required details for consumers to lodge complaints. Challenging it, Himjal approached the court contending that the authorities  seized the bottles arbitrarily. The products were prepared and packed with utmost care and in conformity with laws, it contended.

Finding fault with the action of the authorities, the single judge allowed the company’s plea and ordered immediate release of the bottles. Aggrieved,  the government filed an appeal before the bench. Assistant solicitor-general Lakshman, appearing for the central government, told the bench on Monday that it was mandatory to have required details printed on the water bottles and other products concerned to facilitate the consumer to lodge complaint, if any.

Senior counsel A Sudershan Reddy, appearing for the company, said details of the bottler and toll-free number were made available to the consumer. No other special details need to be printed for lodging complaint, if any.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himjal Beverages Pvt Ltd Kinley Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love