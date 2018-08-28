Modern equipment to tackle disasters: GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To deal with disasters such as building collapse, fire accidents, heavy rains, GHMC has inducted two more machinery equipment and tools into its fleet on Monday. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore along with GHMC EVDM wing, Director, Vishwajit Kampati inaugurated new machinery for Disaster Response Force (DRF) team at T&T parking yard, Sanjeevaiah Park on Necklace Road.

GHMC introduced a modern JCB Loadall which is a compact 11-metre telehandler engineered to move any material quickly and safely with an unmatched range of attachments, this would be useful during the collapse of buildings, demolition of structures etc.