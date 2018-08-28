Home States Telangana

Modern equipment to tackle disasters: GHMC

GHMC introduced a modern JCB Loadall which is a compact 11-metre telehandler engineered to move any material quickly and safely with an unmatched range of attachments.

GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore during the inauguration of the new machinery at Sanjeevaiah Park yard in Hyderabad on Monday | sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To deal with disasters such as building collapse, fire accidents, heavy rains, GHMC has inducted two more machinery equipment and tools into its fleet on Monday. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore along with GHMC EVDM wing, Director, Vishwajit Kampati inaugurated new machinery for Disaster Response Force (DRF) team at T&T parking yard, Sanjeevaiah Park on Necklace Road.

