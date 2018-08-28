Morphed pics of Pawan Kalyan’s mom posted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miscreants posted obscene morphed pictures of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s mother on social media.

According to police, one Sravan noticed the morphed pictures of Pawan Kalyan’s mother on Twitter posted by a handle called ‘chantiabbai’, and brought the issue to the notice of the Hyderabad police.

Immediately, police received a complaint and forwarded it to cybercrime police for further inquiries. The investigators are said to have obtained the IP address. “We have forwarded the issue to officers concerned from our end and we also requested the complainant to give a written compliant to cybercrime police for further action,” police said.

CPM keen to work with Pawan’s Jana Sena

The state committee of CPM has expressed the party’s interest to work with Jana Sena, founded by Pawan Kalyan. CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram wrote a letter to Pawan Kalyan on Monday. The political affairs committee of Jana Sena met and discussed the contents of the letter.