No roads, man carried on a cot dies on way to hospital

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 28-year-old agriculture labourer, identified as Gaddam Santosh, died of electrocution in Gubdi village on Monday. According to villagers, Santosh was walking close to a transformer on his way to the village when he got electrocuted and fell unconscious. They immediately called 108 for an ambulance, but it could not reach the location since one of the roads on the way had been inundated with water from a local stream. With no other option, the villagers carried Santosh on a cot for a 7 km long journey to the ambulance. Later, the ambulance rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Villagers alleged that they did not have proper roads between the district headquarter of Adilabad and Gubdi, especially near Rampur village where the stream stopped the ambulance. They said that a bridge was essential as rains frequently flooded the road. A case has been filed.