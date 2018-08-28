Poll vault: Cabinet meet soon, first list of names on September 6

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who returned here on Monday after his three-day visit to Delhi, is expected to initiate several moves towards early polls including convening of State Cabinet this week, holding Assembly session and announcing the first list of TRS candidates next week.

As per the plans, the State Cabinet is likely to meet this week. The Assembly session is expected to be convened on September 4 and 5. A day later, Rao may announce the first list of 20 TRS candidates. A believer in sentiments, Rao will release the first list on September 6. Six is his lucky number.

According to sources, no top leaders like KCR, KTR, Kavitha and Harish Rao will figure in the first list. The first list may have the names of two or three Andhra settlers. This is to counter the Congress’ move to field prominent settlers from AP. However, suspense still continues as to who would figure in the list as Rao has always kept the cards close to his chest. With the release of the first list of candidates, the State will plunge into full election mode.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet is likely to meet this week, clearing the pending proposals of various departments. It is expected to take a decision on announcing interim relief (IR) to State government employees. The Cabinet will also ratify the recent decisions like sanctioning of Bhavans to BCs and others.

The General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday wanted secretaries of all the departments to send proposals for consideration of the Council of Ministers by Monday evening itself. Inviting proposals for the Cabinet meeting at such a short notice is a rarity.

Indications are that the Cabinet will also discuss convening of the State Legislative Assembly on September 4 and 5. The session will be conducted to fulfil the Constitutional obligation of conducting the session before September 27, ie. within six months of next elections.

Reshuffle of IAS officers on the card

The government is also expecting Presidential nod for the Zonal Bill to start massive recruitment drive. On Monday, the government issued guidelines for filling panchayat secretary posts. According to sources, after conducting the Pragathi Nivedana meeting on September 2, the Assembly will be summoned. Later, Rao is expected to release the first list of TRS candidates for Assembly elections. The TRS supremo had initially thought of announcing the first list at Pragati Nivedana venue but changed his mind and decided to release it on September 6. Six is the lucky number of Rao and he chose that date for announcing the names of candidates, sources said. A massive reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers is also on the cards.

EC not approached for early polls, clarifies Rawat

Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said in Delhi on Monday that no political party approached the EC seeking early polls. “If any State dissolves the Assembly, the EC will act as per the rules,” Rawat said. If the EC receives information that any State Assembly is dissolved, it would take steps for conduct of elections in that State. “The conduct of elections in such states (if dissolved) will be in accordance with rules and regulations of ECI,” Rawat said.