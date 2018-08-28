Spick and span Ghanpur PHC a role model for others

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

JANGAON: At a time when a debate is raging over crippling public sector health care, this PHC at Station Ghanpur Mandal headquarters stands out for the facilities it offers.

This Upgraded PHC, which has beautiful surroundings with several trees and green lawns, is visited by an average number of 300 out-patients on a day. Even the hospital building has a very pleasant look (a rarity for state-run hospitals) and the female ward, labour room, operation theatre and toilets are also neat and clean.

The beds there of high standard and are being maintained properly. Most of the people living in the mandal prefer this PHC to private nursing homes and hospitals because it offers better services. No wonder, the Ghanpur PHC has won the prestigious Kayakalp Commendation Award given away by the Union government for adhering to standard protocols of cleanliness and infection control.

Dr Vanitha, who has been heading the centre since 2017, claims that people trust the staff and come for treatment of all kinds of ailments, especially issues related to gynaecology.