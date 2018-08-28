Home States Telangana

Toddler mowed down by school bus in Hyderabad

Barely 18-months-old, baby Prathika was at the corner of the road seeing off her three-year-old brother to school with her mother like any other day. 

Image of a school bus used for representational purpose. (Express photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barely 18-months-old, baby Prathika was at the corner of the road seeing off her three-year-old brother to school with her mother like any other day. Just as her brother boarded the bus and the driver moved the vehicle, she came under its front tyre, which dragged her for another 50 yards before her mother realised and shouted for the bus to stop.

The incident happened in Adibatla on Monday morning when the bus driver of Sahithi School mowed the child. She was the daughter of police constable B Venkatesh posted at Rachakonda Commissionerate.
While the driver had valid licence, the bus was allegedly operating without the support staff, it is learnt.  This is the second such instance since June.

