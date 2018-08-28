Home States Telangana

TRS must explain why it wants early polls: Congress leader A Revanth  Reddy

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Reddy wondered why the TRS  preferred early polls after 52 months of its rule and who would benefit if polls were held earlier.

Published: 28th August 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader A Revanth  Reddy demanded that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi explain to the people why it wants early elections to the state Assembly though it holds people’s mandate to rule the state for five years. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Reddy wondered why the TRS  preferred early polls after 52 months of its rule and who would benefit if polls were held earlier.

He alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao knelt down before prime minister Narendra Modi seeking nod for early polls to the Assembly. “The Congress has 133 years of history and it is not scared of elections. If advanced, elections will be conducted as per the old electoral rolls. The new electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2019. What is the need to go to polls with old electoral rolls? The chief minister never met Union ministers to seek implementation of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act. But, he is saluting rulers in Delhi in the hope of seeking nod for early polls. KCR’s own surveys indicated that even KCR and KTR could not win if elections were held next year as per schedule. Hence their eagerness for early polls.”

Not sparing the BJP either, Revanth said the saffron party owed an explanation to the public why it was cooperating with the TRS on its demand for early election, deviating from its slogan of  ‘one nation, one election’. If KCR went to  polls now, he would meet the same fate as NTR did in 1989 and Chandrababu Naidu in 2004, he predicted.  Holding elections separately to the Assembly and Lok Sabha would be a burden on the exchequer, he said.

Congress emergency meeting today

Wihe strong feelers from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on early polls to Assembly, the Congress is holding an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation on Tuesday. The brainstorming session of the meeting will start at 10.30 am at Gandhi Bhavan and all the top leaders including PCC incharge RC Khuntia, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, three incharge sectaries and others will attend. On Monday, key Congress leaders finalised the agenda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
A Revanth  Reddy Congress leader Early Polls TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love