Unable to take care, elderly man kills bed-ridden wife, tries to kill self

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL:In a heart-wrenching incident, an 83-year-old man, who was unable to take care of his bedridden 78-year-old wife, stabbed her to death and attempted to end his life in Elkaturthy village of Warangal urban district in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident came to light after the couple’s daughter visited them in the morning. According to police the woman Gaddam Kedaramma, suffered a fracture on her leg and was confined to bed for the past two months. Her husband Komuraiah had to take care of her since his son and daughter-in-law had to go for work. They are daily wage earners.

Since taking care of his wife had become very difficult for him, he decided to eliminate her and end his life. Komuraiah reportedly told his daughter Sarala that he killed her mother as he was finding it difficult to take care of her.

On Monday around 2 am, Komuraiah, who had already made up his mind to kill his wife, woke up and covered her face with a cloth and stabbed her to death. Later he tried to end his life by stabbing himself, but as fate would have it his daughter arrived and with the help of her brother, who stays in the same house along with their parents shifted him to MGM hospital.

According to doctors, Komuraiah’s condition was stable and would be discharged in a day or two. Neighbours were still not able to understand why Komuraiah had killed his wife as both of them were living peacefully with their son and daughter-in-law. “Though Komuraiah was upset about his wife getting bed-ridden, he never showed any kind of frustration or anger,” one of his neighbour told reporters. Meanwhile, police had recorded Komuraiah’s statement and registered a case under Section 302. They would formally arrest him after he is discharged from the hospital.