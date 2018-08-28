Why does Congress fear early polls: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked Opposition parties why they feared early polls. “When we want to place your cheap political games before the people, why are you so afraid to face it?” Rama Rao said.

Addressing a huge gathering in Telangana Bhavan, after admitting workers of various parties in Tungaturthy Assembly segment into TRS on Monday, KTR recalled that TRS leaders had always sacrificed political posts in the past. “In order to avoid early polls, Opposition leader K Jana Reddy is asking TRS to continue for five years in office. The same Opposition leaders are hyperbolic in their talk on winning chances,” he said.

Dismissing the allegations levelled by Congress leaders that money was distributed in TRSLP meeting, Rama Rao said that the Opposition was not coming forward for early polls. KTR also said that several leaders would suffer to relinquish political office, but the TRS was never scared of going to the people, he added.