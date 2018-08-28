Home States Telangana

Why does Congress fear early polls: KT Rama Rao

Dismissing the allegations levelled by Congress leaders that money was distributed in TRSLP meeting, Rama Rao said that the Opposition was not coming forward for early polls.

Published: 28th August 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

IT minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked Opposition parties why they feared early polls. “When we want to place your cheap political games before the people, why are you so afraid to face it?” Rama Rao said.

Addressing a huge gathering in  Telangana Bhavan, after admitting workers of various parties in Tungaturthy Assembly segment into TRS on Monday, KTR recalled that TRS leaders had always sacrificed political posts in the past. “In order to avoid early polls, Opposition leader K Jana Reddy is asking TRS to continue for five years in office. The same Opposition leaders are hyperbolic in their talk on winning chances,” he said.

Dismissing the allegations levelled by Congress leaders that money was distributed in TRSLP meeting, Rama Rao said that the Opposition was not coming forward for early polls. KTR also said that several leaders would suffer to relinquish political office, but the TRS was never scared of going to the people, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao TRS leaders Telangana Bhavan Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love