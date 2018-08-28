Woman hangs self from ceiling at Madhapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at Madhapur on Monday. Amreen, who had recently quit a career in interior designing, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her flat, said police. Amreen could have taken this step due to alleged depression over loneliness, suspect police.

Amreen, the only daughter of her parents, lived at a private hostel at Madhapur. She was working with an interior designing firm till January 2018 and had quit due to work pressure. Once a fortnight she went home to meet her father Ansar Ismail, who stays alone, after his wife divorced him when Amreen was a child.

Late on Sunday night, the hostel watchman, who smelt a rat after he saw her room locked for a long time, broke open the door and found her hanging. SI A Srinivas of Madhapur PS said that based on her father’s complaint, a case of suspicious death has been registered. Police found out that with Ansar’s frequent transfers as a government employee, Amreen stayed mostly in hostels while schooling years.