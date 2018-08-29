A day out of the ordinary for Varavara Rao's neighbours

Aditya Chunduru By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For residents of Himasai Heights, Tuesday, like any other day, began on a normal note. But as soon as they stepped out of their apartments, they were greeted by huge crowds chanting slogans. They did not have to ask who the police were there for; it was for Varavara Rao.

A large police force was deployed at the locality. Teams from law & order, Special Branch, Task force, Armed Reserve, DCP party were scattered all over the street, while Siddamshetty’s Himasai Heights, where Varavara Rao’s residence is located was cordoned off.

The two entry points to the apartment were guarded by police and residents were allowed to enter after their identities were verified. A few hours into the search, many of Rao’s supporters gathered around the gate (it was almost impossible for the apartment’s residents to take their vehicles through this gate and many of them parked outside). His supporters raised many slogans, and the loudest one of them was ‘down down KCR’. One of Rao’s supporters said that the CM was in the bed with the BJP. “Varavara Rao has been very open with his views, these people have made it seem that he is doing something behind the curtains. KCR does not believe in democracy and he is in bed with the BJP,” he said.

Unease and concern: Meanwhile, as long as the searches were happening, no one in the apartment complex dared to go near the house where all the action, with police and later reporters, was happening. Most of the men, and some of the women, had left for work. Some could be seen whispering on the fourth floor if Rao could really have a hand in an assassination plot, that too of the Prime Minister. At the same time, other associates were discussing how Rao could have to face the same fate as Saibaba, another prominent “Maoist sympathiser” who has been languishing in Maharashtra jails. Even some reporters were heard saying how Rao was too old to be a threat.