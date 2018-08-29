BJP will not form any alliance in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state BJP too is prepared to face early polls to the Assembly and it will go alone without forging an alliance with any party. In the wake of talk of early polls to the Assembly, the core committee of the BJP met at party office on Tuesday night and discussed about its strategy for the elections. BJP state president K Laxman and others were present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BJP state general secretaries G Premender Reddy and Achari said that the core committee met in the wake of speculation of early polls to the Assembly. They said that they had no information on early polls from the BJP national committee.

“As the TRS government failed to implement its assurances to the people, it was planning early polls to avoid anti-incumbency in future. TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao should clarify to the people why he was going in for early polls. The State government was creating confusion among the public,” they said.

Vajpayee statue

A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned from Delhi, a BJP delegation led by president K Laxman called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. The BJP delegation wanted the Chief Minister to develop former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial on one acre and also install the statue of the former Prime Minister in the city. According to Laxman, the Chief Minister responded positively to the request.