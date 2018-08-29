Home States Telangana

Congress holds urgent meet; to select candidates in September

After Tuesday’s emergency meeting, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon the rank and file of the party to gear up for elections.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy. ( FIle Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders went into to a huddle on Tuesday to chalk out a poll strategy amidst moves by the TRS for early polls to the Assembly. Apart from the election exercise, the PCC planned to organise a massive public meeting in September to counter TRS’ Pragathi Nivedana meeting on September 2. After Tuesday’s emergency meeting, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon the rank and file of the party to gear up for elections. The Congress would constitute a committee to screen Assembly ticket aspirants. “We will constitute an election committee to identify party candidates.

The selection of candidates will commence next month. While balancing caste equations, the winning chances of ticket hopefuls will be taken into account,” he said. According to sources, the PCC will short-list two candidates for each Assembly constituency and send the list to AICC president Rahul Gandhi.
The meeting also decided to invite Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to campaign in the state.

The major opposition party in the state will put up cut-outs and posters in every village highlighting the failures of the  TRS. Mandal-wise meetings with the participation of at least 5,000 people are also being planned. Meetings are likely by named ‘Jana Aavedana’ (people’s agony) meetings.“We will conduct another meeting with party MLAs, MLCs, MPs on Wednesday to discuss poll strategy,” Uttam said.

KCR sailing with BJP, MIM: Bhatti
Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been maintaining friendly relations with BJP, MIM simultaneously. Hence his bold move for early polls, TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged. In an informal chat with reporters here on Tuesday, Bhatti claimed early polls would help Congress which was ready to face elections whenever they were held.

