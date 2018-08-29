I feel ashamed when MPs misbehave in Parliament: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the frequent disruption of Parliament, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has appealed to political parties and their MPs to introspect on their actions.

Speaking at an event organised here on Tuesday to commemorate his completing one year as the country’s vice-president, Naidu said, “In Parliament, I have had the opportunity of listening to eminent leaders. But, today, I feel ashamed while facing youngsters (in the gallery) when Elders misbehave in the Upper House of Parliament.”

Observing that the levels of tolerance in public discourse have come down, he said, “Today, parties, rather their MPs, are determining how the House has to be run every day. Constructive criticism is also missing. In democracy, we must discuss and debate but not disrupt the proceedings of House.”

Naidu also called for promotion of the mother tongue or local language in every sphere of the society. “We have to get out of this colonial mindset. Governance should be in people’s language. There should be a people’s movement to protect and promote the use of native languages.” Allowing translation of speeches into 22 Indian languages in the Rajya Sabha was a step in that direction, he added.

“There are also difficulties one has to face while being the Vice-President. Free movement is restricted. Special aircraft have to be arranged every time for my travel. I cannot speak on contemporary political issues unlike in the past. However, I interact with many diplomats, deliberate on many international issues and I try to discharge my responsibilities diligently. Vice-President has the responsibility of showing the right path to the society.”

Recalling the prime of his political career, Naidu said, “When I was contesting for the second time from the Udayagiri Assembly constituency, Indira Gandhi had come to campaign for Congress and Atal Bihari Vajpayee for BJP. NTR too had a campaign arranged but decided to cancel it when he learnt that I would be campaigning. But I requested him to carry on with the schedule. (This was during the NTR wave in AP). Despite this, I won the seat with a vast majority,” Naidu said.

Flip-flopping on the language debate

Naidu called for promotion of the mother tongue or local language. In the past, he had asked Rajya Sabha members to speak in Hindi without fear as ‘kings did not make mistakes’