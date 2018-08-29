Home States Telangana

If you read so much, you must be dangerous, K Satyanarayana

After the search ended, at around 5 pm, the professor and his wife Pavana, along with their colleagues and students, marched from the campus till the entry gate of the university.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Varavara Rao coming out of the Gandhi Hospital after the health checkup in Hyderabad on Tuesday, after his arrest by Pune police | Express Photo

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 8.30 am on Tuesday, a posse of cops dressed in plainclothes, and armed with a search warrant written in Marathi, landed at the doorstep of professor K Satyanarayana, who is the head of cultural studies department at EFLU. “They started pulling out our books, clothes and everything else in our house. They did not let us even peep outside our home,” says Satyanarayana.

“There have been no cases or chargesheets against me, ever,” says Satyanarayana, son-in-law of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao. Cops from Pune, with help from local police, conducted a whopping nine-hour-long marathon search at his teaching quarters in EFLU campus. “I know nothing about Bhima Koregaon, but now I am afraid I could be implicated in some case or the other,” says Satyanarayana.

After the search ended, at around 5 pm, the professor and his wife Pavana, along with their colleagues and students, marched from the campus till the entry gate of the university. “They were picking all material that was printed in red or had mentions or Dalits, Caste or photos of Karl Marx.” “We are academicians,” says Satyanarayana. “We draw conclusions after extensive reading, but they were asking why we read all these books.” His wife Pavana then pitched in: “They even said that if we read so many books we might be dangerous.” Pavana, who teaches English at a private degree college, says she also works with people’s organisations on gender and women’s issues.

Meanwhile, journalist KV Kurmanath, the other son-in-law of Varavara Rao, was taking a morning walk when a team of cops walked up to  and confiscated his cell phone. Later, they raided his house and seized his laptop and the hard disk from his son’s gaming computer. From Satyanarayana’s house, the officials seized three laptops, a PC hard disk, pen drives and some published literature.  “My father-in-law supported the fight of around 18 lakh tenant farmers for their inclusion in Rythu Bandhu scheme. Now the Chief Minister is thinking of going for early polls, but TRS will lose the vote of farmers’. So, KCR might have thought of killing two birds with one stone -- pleasing Modi and silencing the voice of people with this arrest,” he alleged.   

‘It never happened this way’:  Varavara Rao’s wife Hemalatha is not new to arrests or searches. But, she found Tuesday’s raids and her husband’s arrest to be “first of its kind”. She says: “This is the first time that they have raided our daughters and son-in-laws. Families being targeted is a new trend. They forcefully made us give our email addresses and passwords. They also asked me to sign a document written in Marathi. When I demanded an English version, they refused.”

Police  make GD entry
Chikkadpally police made a GD entry of the searches conducted at Varavara Rao’s residence. Pune police had informed the Chikkadpally police about the arrest. An official from Hyderabad police said they had provided assistance to the Pune police for the searches.

HRF condemns arrests
Condemning the arrests, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) said that the arrests are part of a design to lock down on democratic dissent, create a climate of fear and undermine free speech. HRF’s AP and Telangana coordination committee members said that the highly undemocratic legislation - the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is a draconian statute .

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Satyanarayana Marathi Varavara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor