Literature and hard disks seized from Varavara Rao’s residence; three of his associates also raided

While the three others whose houses were raided are closely associated with Rao -- Satyanarayana and Kurmanath are married to his daughters Pavana and Anala -- they were not arrested.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Varavara Rao coming out of the Gandhi Hospital after the health checkup in Hyderabad on Tuesday, after his arrest by Pune police | Express Photo

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the activists arrested from across the country on Tuesday was city-based revolutionary writer Pendyala Varavara Rao. He was arrested from his Jawahar Nagar residence early Tuesday after an 8-hour search at his house by cops from Pune.

Simultaneously, searches were also conducted at residences of journalists K V Kurmanath and Kranti Tekula, and Central University professor K Satyanarayana.

The action began early on Tuesday morning, at around 6.30 am, as more than 20 cops dressed in plain clothes arrived at Varavara Rao’s residence.Rao and his wife Hemalatha were planning to leave for Warangal to meet their eldest daughter Sahaja. The cops seized mobile phones of the couple, disconnected their land line and began searching their house.

The cops reportedly seized literature, mobile phones, laptops and computer hard disks apart from letters that were allegedly addressed to Maoist organisations and sympathisers.After the arrest, Rao, 78, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a medical checkup and later produced at XII Additional Metropolitan Court in Nampally.  He was later taken by air to Pune on a transit warrant.

The police  reportedly informed Rao that he was being arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case, which led to unearthing of the alleged “Kill Modi” plot.     

