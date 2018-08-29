Shifted arts college lacks basic facilities

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Arts and Commerce Government Junior college in Karimnagar, which had recently been demolished and shifted to old Regional Intermediate office (RIO) now seems to lack any facilities that made it respectable to begin with. The laboratory sessions for digital and physics are being conducted from the same room.

Small rooms, which were constructed for office purposes are now being using to conduct classes. Students allege that they feel uncomfortable sitting in these classrooms. It may be recalled that, as part of smart city development, the college had been demolished to construct a park there instead. Realising the situation, college principal B Ramachandram wrote a letter to the Regional Joint Director of Intermediate Education, Warangal to permit them to run classes in a shift system. Besides, the principal also requested the collector to sanction additional sheds and the collector seems to have positively responded to him.