Telangana government transfers eleven key District Collectors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making all the right noises amid speculations of early polls, the state government transferred several District Collectors on Tuesday night even as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor ESL Narasimhan in the evening at Raj Bhavan.

Rao reportedly briefed the Governor about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In their one-on-one talk, the Chief Minister might have discussed the schedule of the State Assembly session. The TRS government is contemplating to conduct the Assembly session in the first week of September.

A few hours after the Chief Minister called on the Governor, Chief Secretary SK Joshi issued transfer orders of District Collectors. As many as 11 District Collectors were transferred, which was expected in the run up to the Assembly elections.

If the election schedule is announced as per the EC rules, those officers who will discharge duties as returning officers and serving the same place for three or more years, should be transferred.

However, without announcing the dates for Assembly elections, the State government pre-empted the move and transferred some of the officers who were in the good books of the government.

Big reshhuffle