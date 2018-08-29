Home States Telangana

Telangana government transfers eleven key District Collectors

Making all the right noises amid speculations of early polls, the state government transferred several District Collectors on Tuesday night even as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Gov

Published: 29th August 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making all the right noises amid speculations of early polls, the state government transferred several District Collectors on Tuesday night even as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor ESL Narasimhan in the evening at Raj Bhavan.

Rao reportedly briefed the Governor about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  In their one-on-one talk, the Chief Minister might have discussed the schedule of the State Assembly session. The TRS government is contemplating to conduct the Assembly session in the first week of September.
A few hours  after the Chief Minister called on the Governor, Chief Secretary SK Joshi issued transfer orders of District Collectors. As many as 11 District Collectors were transferred, which was expected in the run up to the Assembly elections.

If the election schedule is announced as per the EC rules, those officers who will discharge duties as returning officers and serving the same place for three or more years, should be transferred.
However, without announcing the dates for Assembly elections, the State government pre-empted the move and transferred some of the officers who were in the good books of the government.

Big reshhuffle

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ESL Narasimhan Raj Bhavan K Chandrasekhar Rao District Collectors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor