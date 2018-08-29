Home States Telangana

Thirty injured as rabid dog goes on a biting spree in Warangal

A stray dog suspected to be rabid went on a biting spree in Buddharaopet village of Warangal rural district on Tuesday morning injuring 30 persons, including women and children.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A stray dog suspected to be rabid went on a biting spree in Buddharaopet village of Warangal rural district on Tuesday morning injuring 30 persons, including women and children. All the victims have been shifted to the Narsampet Area Hospital for medical treatment. The canine was later killed by the villagers.

According to the villagers, the stray dog first entered a hut and attacked three children, after which it started biting every passerby. The canine had allegedly targeted mostly women, elderly persons and children. A few women who had gone to relieve themselves in fields in the wee hours of the day were attacked as well. The commotion was such that the fear-stricken residents of the area were forced to stay indoors, added the villagers. Majority of the victims were bitten on their legs.

After continuous attacks by the dog, a few youngsters cornered it to a wall before beating it to death with sticks and rods, the villagers said. The villagers blame the civic authorities for the incident. “The dog has been roaming around in the area for some time. We had informed the local civic authorities, but they neglected the issue. More than 30 are suffering now,” a villager said.

Pet dogs mauls five year old baby

Hyderabad: Two pet dogs brutally mauled a five-year-old child in the early hours of Tuesday. The child was strolling with his father in Miyapur when the dogs attacked him. He was admitted for surgery. The Labrador dogs who were being walked without a leash suddenly charged at the child. The child received in grave wounds on his eyes and head.

